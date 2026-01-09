Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 26,000 quintals of paddy go missing—rats blamed, but questions remain
India
In Kabirdham district, over 26,000 quintals of paddy worth more than ₹8 crore have mysteriously disappeared from government procurement centers.
Officials say rats and pests are to blame, but the story isn't adding up for many—especially since there are signs of fake records and tampered CCTV footage.
What's happening now?
After the missing stock was discovered at Bazar Charbhatta and Bagharra centers, a complaint was filed against the management for allegedly inflating numbers and disabling security cameras.
The procurement in-charge has been removed while a committee investigates.
Meanwhile, political protests (complete with rat traps) are calling out the official explanation and demanding a full probe into what really happened.