Bengaluru: Three men lose ₹45L to dating app frauds India Jan 09, 2026

In early January 2024, three Bengaluru men lost a total of ₹44.6 lakh to scams on dating apps and social media.

One was blackmailed for ₹5.14 lakh after a Tinder match tricked him into a compromising video call and threatened to leak it.

Another man lost ₹1.47 lakh when a fake escort booking on Telegram turned into threats with doctored images.

The biggest loss came when a third victim was convinced by someone he met on a dating app to invest in a fake stock market scheme, costing him nearly ₹38 lakh.