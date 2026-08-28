Deepak and Madhu Ahuja reported missing after Nepal Tibet floods
Deepak and Madhu Ahuja, a US couple, are among nearly 1,400 people reported missing after severe flash floods hit the Nepal-Tibet border.
The two were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a dream trip for Deepak's 60th birthday, when disaster struck.
They were last tracked at an immigration post just before the floods.
Ahuja daughters team to find parents
Their daughters, Shreya and Aashna, are teaming up with embassies and rescue crews to find their parents but have not had contact since hours before the disaster.
"We just want them to know that we love them a lot. They have a lot of people that are reaching out and supporting them, and we want them to stay strong. We know that they can pull through out of this, and we really want them to come home." Shreya shared, highlighting how much this journey meant to their dad.
Roads and communication lines are down in the area, making search efforts tough for everyone involved.