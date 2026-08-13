Deepak from Delhi killed in allegedly planned 15-year grudge attack
Deepak from Delhi was killed in what police say was a planned attack, allegedly over a grudge that lasted around 15 years.
On July 16, Deepak's scooter was hit by a Scorpio car, just two weeks after another suspicious crash involving his scooter and a Hyundai i10.
What first looked like an accident quickly turned into something much darker.
Police arrest 5, recover both cars
Police initially thought the first crash on July 2 was just bad luck, but after the second incident, they started connecting the dots.
Five people have been arrested so far, including Pawan, alias Jagpal Dabas, the alleged mastermind who could not let go of an old feud. Others helped with vehicles or tried to cover up evidence.
Both cars have been recovered as police dig deeper into phone records and details behind this tragic plot.
The case has really shaken up locals, showing how old grudges can sometimes lead to heartbreaking consequences.