Deepak killed after Mercedes hit scooter near Jahangirpuri bus stand
India
A man named Deepak lost his life after a Mercedes hit his scooter and sped off near Jahangirpuri Bus Stand in northwest Delhi on July 5.
Even though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors couldn't save him.
Ansh Pratap Singh arrested, case filed
Thanks to a quick tip about the car's Haryana number plate, police identified Ansh Pratap Singh as the driver.
He's now under arrest and his car has been seized.
A case for rash driving and causing death by negligence has been filed, with further investigation still going on.