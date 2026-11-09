Deepavali fires at Hyderabad and Secunderabad fireworks shops Sunday
Deepavali in Hyderabad and Secunderabad took an unexpected turn as several fires broke out on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
A rocket accidentally set off fireworks inside a Sitaphalmandi shop, but firefighters reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
Another firecracker shop in Chilkalguda caught fire during prayers, likely due to a short circuit, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Hyderabad industrial and medical outlets ablaze
The trouble didn't stop there: industrial zones saw fires too.
In Katedan, a blaze at a plastic unit spread to plywood next door, while Mailardevpally's plastic warehouse also caught fire and damaged the goods stored inside.
There were even incidents at a medical shop in Bandimet and a medical warehouse in Old Bowenpally.
Firefighters responded swiftly at the scenes described, and disaster teams helped prevent the blaze from spreading in Katedan, but officials are still looking into what caused all these fires and how much damage was done.