Deepavali in Coimbatore: 50-plus cases flout Supreme Court firecracker timings
India
Deepavali celebrations in Coimbatore saw over 50 cases were registered for ignoring Supreme Court rules on firecracker timings: only two hours were allowed, but many didn't stick to it.
Even city police had to step in with extra cases, making it clear that the guidelines weren't followed by everyone.
Coimbatore: 23 hospitalized, 13 admitted
From November 7-9, 23 people landed in the hospital with firecracker burns: 13 needed to be admitted.
Thanks to work by 240 officers, only seven minor fires broke out.
Fire officials also ran school and public demos to help everyone celebrate more safely next time.