Deepfake video of ex-Army chief warning about 'mutiny' goes viral
A fake AI video showing ex-Army chief General Manoj Pande warning about a "complete mutiny" amidst the ongoing Iran-Israel war went viral, but India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) quickly called it out as a deepfake.
The clip, pushed by Pakistani propaganda accounts, was flagged by PIB on March 16, 2026 for spreading distrust about the Indian Army.
PIB debunks video
The viral video had a voice that sounded like Pande saying things like "this situation is going toward a complete mutiny." But PIB confirmed both the audio and captions were digitally faked.
In reality, Pande's real speech focused on future readiness: "We live in a complex world... The armed forces have to be future ready."
Pande is not known to have made controversial statements
General Manoj Pande is a former Army chief and is not known to have made controversial statements.
He has held senior leadership roles and is generally described as professional.