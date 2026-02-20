Deepfakes, misinformation serious threats to democracy: Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says deepfakes and misinformation are "serious threats" to democracy, urging that AI should be used to boost truth and credibility—not twist facts.
He shared these thoughts at the "AI for Democracy" session during the India AI Impact Summit.
Birla calls for strong safeguards
Birla called for strong safeguards so tech doesn't mess with democratic conversations.
He highlighted cool AI projects like Digital Parliament, which makes parliamentary records easy to search and access, and Sansad Bhashini, which translates debates into local languages so more people can join in.
AI can boost transparency in governance
Birla believes AI can make governance more transparent and accountable but reminds us that "AI is a means, not an end"—human values should always come first.
He also sees big potential for AI in education, healthcare, and farming as India looks ahead to 2047.