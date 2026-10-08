Deepinder Goyal announces Temple preorders on X hints IAF use
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is thinking beyond food delivery; he's pitching his new wearable, Temple, as a tool to check if pilots are fit to fly.
He announced preorders for Temple on X, hinting that it could one day help the Indian Air Force assess pilot readiness.
This idea comes at a time when there's been a lot of talk about pilot health after the recent Flydubai cockpit incident.
Temple uses BrainFlow still being tested
Temple isn't your usual smartwatch: it sits on the side of your head and uses BrainFlow tech to track changes in brain blood flow.
In early research with 60 participants, Temple's data matched up well with actual changes in brain blood volume during physical challenges.
While it's not used by pilots yet, these results suggest Temple could have a future in aviation fitness checks, for now, it's still being tested.