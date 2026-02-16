'Deeply uncomfortable': Namma Yatri cab ride sparks safety concerns
NeoSapien CEO Dhananjay Yadav shared on X how his Namma Yatri cab ride to Bengaluru Airport took a turn for the worse—the driver refused to switch on the AC, demanded extra money, and even blocked him from leaving until he paid up.
The story quickly picked up steam online, with many people voicing concerns about ride safety in the city.
Aggressive drivers, threats, and more
Yadav described his trip as "deeply uncomfortable." After his post gained traction, Namma Yatri apologized publicly and gave him a full refund.
But it turns out he's not alone—others have posted about drivers being aggressive or threatening, including one woman who had to jump out of an auto after a drunk driver went off-route.
Namma Yatri responds to complaints
Namma Yatri says they're taking these incidents seriously—they've refunded affected users and taken action against problem drivers.
The company promises it's working on making rides safer and more comfortable for everyone going forward.