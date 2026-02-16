'Deeply uncomfortable': Namma Yatri cab ride sparks safety concerns India Feb 16, 2026

NeoSapien CEO Dhananjay Yadav shared on X how his Namma Yatri cab ride to Bengaluru Airport took a turn for the worse—the driver refused to switch on the AC, demanded extra money, and even blocked him from leaving until he paid up.

The story quickly picked up steam online, with many people voicing concerns about ride safety in the city.