Deepshika Mehta films elderly man allegedly urinating in Kalkaji elevator India May 16, 2026

At Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station, a woman confronted an elderly man after he allegedly urinated inside a metro elevator.

Entrepreneur Deepshika Mehta recorded the moment and questioned him, but he simply replied, ha toh sorry, jo karna hai karlo.

Mehta said she witnessed the act firsthand after entering the elevator with him and two others.