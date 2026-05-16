Deepshika Mehta films elderly man allegedly urinating in Kalkaji elevator
India
At Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station, a woman confronted an elderly man after he allegedly urinated inside a metro elevator.
Entrepreneur Deepshika Mehta recorded the moment and questioned him, but he simply replied, ha toh sorry, jo karna hai karlo.
Mehta said she witnessed the act firsthand after entering the elevator with him and two others.
Police say man had medical emergency
Delhi Police later explained the man had a sudden medical emergency and couldn't find a toilet in time. He ended up using a bottle.
He was fined under rules for public nuisance.
The video quickly went viral, with people online split between criticizing his actions and showing empathy for seniors facing emergencies in crowded public spaces.