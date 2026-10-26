Defence Acquisition Council clears ₹2.12L cr defense procurement proposals
What's the story
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved capital acquisition proposals worth ₹2.12 lakh crore for the Indian Armed Forces. The approvals were granted on Monday, October 26, 2026, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, The Times of India reported. Notably, around 82% of these procurements are expected to be from Indian industry, promoting local manufacturing and self-reliance in defense production.
Equipment details
Indian Army to procure advanced surveillance and firepower systems
The DAC's approvals include a wide range of military equipment such as artillery systems, helicopters, air defense systems, counter-drone systems, and surveillance drones.
The Indian Army is set to get High Mobility Vehicles, Self-Propelled Tracked Gun Systems, Gun Shot Response Systems and Light Multi Role Helicopters.
These acquisitions are aimed at enhancing mobility, firepower, and battlefield surveillance capabilities.
Naval and aerial upgrades
Upgrades for Indian Navy and Air Force
The Indian Navy will also see an upgrade with the procurement of an Active Offboard Decoy System to boost its anti-missile defense against modern threats.
Other indigenously designed naval platforms will also be procured under these approvals.
The Indian Air Force's capabilities will be bolstered with new helicopters, air defense systems, weapons, and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar Systems for localized weather surveillance in operational areas.
Local production
DAC highlights focus on indigenous manufacturing
A key highlight of these approvals is the emphasis on domestic defense manufacturing.
The DAC has stressed that around 82% of the proposed procurements will be sourced from Indian industry.
This move is in line with India's push for self-reliance in defense production and to strengthen indigenous capabilities across land-based combat equipment, aerial platforms, surveillance systems, and naval capabilities.