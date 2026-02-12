Defence Ministry, HAL ink ₹2,312cr deal for 8 Dornier planes
India's Defence Ministry has teamed up with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to buy eight Dornier 228 aircraft for the Coast Guard.
The contract, worth ₹2,312 crore and signed on February 12, 2026, is all about boosting homegrown defense tech.
New planes will help the Coast Guard keep a sharper eye
These new Dornier planes are compact but powerful—seating 19 people and able to take off from short runways.
They'll help the Coast Guard keep a sharper eye on India's coasts, handle search-and-rescue missions, track pollution, and even do medical evacuations.
With advanced sensors on board, they're set to make patrols smarter and safer.
Supports Indian manufacturing and generates jobs
This move isn't just about security—it also supports Indian manufacturing and creates jobs at HAL and among smaller local businesses.
More home-built aircraft means more control over maritime safety and supports the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, while strengthening HAL and MSMEs and generating significant direct and indirect employment.