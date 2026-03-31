Defence Ministry signs 1,950 cr BEL contract for mountain radars India Mar 31, 2026

The Ministry of Defence signed a ₹1,950 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited to get two high-tech mountain radars.

This move is part of the Make in India push, focusing on homegrown defense tech: these radars were designed and developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment, a Bengaluru-based DRDO lab, while BEL will manufacture, install, and commission them.