Defence Ministry signs ₹1,577 cr loiter munition deals for Army
India
India's Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth approximately ₹1,577 crore with Tata Advanced Systems Limited and NIBE Private Limited.
The deal is all about loiter munition systems, smart weapons that help the Army's artillery regiments spot and strike targets more accurately.
Basically, it means better precision and smarter tech for the troops.
Fast track supports Aatmanirbhar Bharat manufacturing
This move is part of the government's push to make more defense gear in India under the Fast Track Procedure.
It's not just about new tech, it's also about supporting Aatmanirbhar Bharat by boosting homegrown manufacturing and speeding up how quickly advanced military tools get into action.