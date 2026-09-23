Defence Ministry signs ₹810.79cr BDL deal for 160 SAT-SAAW systems
India
The Ministry of Defence signed a ₹810.79-crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for 160 SAT-SAAW systems for the Indian Air Force.
These precision-guided bombs can hit enemy airfields from far away and are set to be delivered across 2027-28 and 2028-29.
DRDO enables SAT-SAAW 60% indigenization
What's cool is that SAT-SAAW is mostly made in India, with about 60% indigenous parts, thanks to DRDO.
The weapons can be fired from jets like the Jaguar, Hawk, and Su-30MKI, giving the Air Force more flexibility and safety.
This move fits right in with the government's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to make India less dependent on foreign defense tech.