Defense chiefs meet July 3 to approve ₹5,000cr buys

DAC eyes DRDO ATGMs over ₹2,600cr

A key highlight is picking up DRDO-made man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, 100 launchers and 2,300 missiles for over ₹2,600 crore, with Bharat Dynamics Limited leading production (and maybe some private players joining in).

The DAC will also look at buying 600 Hammer bombs for Rafale and Tejas jets (to be made by Bharat Electronics), plus Verba air defense systems and advanced drone detection technology to boost India's own capabilities.