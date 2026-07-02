Defense chiefs meet July 3 to approve ₹5,000cr buys
India's top defense leaders are meeting on July 3 to greenlight new military gear worth ₹5,000 crore.
It's the first big procurement round with the new Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan, and all three service chiefs at the table.
On their shopping list: precision Hammer bombs, Verba air defense systems, homegrown anti-tank missiles, and high-altitude pseudo-satellites.
DAC eyes DRDO ATGMs over ₹2,600cr
A key highlight is picking up DRDO-made man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, 100 launchers and 2,300 missiles for over ₹2,600 crore, with Bharat Dynamics Limited leading production (and maybe some private players joining in).
The DAC will also look at buying 600 Hammer bombs for Rafale and Tejas jets (to be made by Bharat Electronics), plus Verba air defense systems and advanced drone detection technology to boost India's own capabilities.