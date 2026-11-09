Defense Minister Rajnath Singh honors Baba Harbhajan Singh in Sikkim
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Sikkim to pay respects to Baba Harbhajan Singh, a soldier whose story still inspires the army.
Even though Harbhajan died back in 1968 near Nathu La, many believe he continues to protect the India-China border, making his legacy feel very much alive.
Baba Harbhajan Singh reportedly guides soldiers
Harbhajan is famous for reportedly guiding fellow soldiers through dreams and warnings, even after his passing.
The army built a shrine at his last post, which has turned into a popular spot for visitors and troops looking for blessings.
His legend is so strong that Chinese soldiers are said to leave an empty chair for him during meetings, proof that some stories really do live on.