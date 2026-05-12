Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam and South Korea
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set for a four-day visit to Vietnam and South Korea from May 18-21, focusing on boosting India's defense partnerships.
He will meet with top officials and presidents in both countries, aiming to deepen strategic ties.
Possible $700 million BrahMos deal with Vietnam
A major highlight: India might seal a $700 million BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam, including training and support, making Vietnam the third country after the Philippines and Indonesia to get these advanced missiles.
Singh may also discuss India's offer of assistance for the maintenance, repair, and modernisation of Vietnamese military platforms, including Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft and Kilo-class submarines.
KIND-X defense collaboration with South Korea
In South Korea, talks will center around teaming up on new military technology through the KIND-X initiative, bringing together startups, businesses, and institutions from both countries to work on next-generation defense projects.