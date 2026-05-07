Defense Minister Rajnath Singh views Mahindra Thar Roxx ATV
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recently got a close look at Mahindra's latest tactical all-terrain vehicle (ATV), built on the Thar Roxx platform.
The ATV was showcased at the Raksha Triveni Sangam event in Prayagraj, where the Indian Army and Indian defense manufacturers came together to highlight new tech for national security.
Stripped-down ATV with roll cage, airdrop-ready
This version of the Thar Roxx is stripped down for action, featuring a tough roll cage, open rear frame for gear, off-road tires, and a raised stance suggesting suspension modifications for rough terrain use.
It's loaded with practical add-ons like recovery hooks and a utility winch, plus it is designed to be airdrop-ready.
While engine details aren't public yet, it likely uses Thar Roxx's diesel or gasoline options with four-wheel drive, ready for whatever comes its way.