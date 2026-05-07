Defense Minister Rajnath Singh views Mahindra Thar Roxx ATV

Stripped-down ATV with roll cage, airdrop-ready

This version of the Thar Roxx is stripped down for action, featuring a tough roll cage, open rear frame for gear, off-road tires, and a raised stance suggesting suspension modifications for rough terrain use.

It's loaded with practical add-ons like recovery hooks and a utility winch, plus it is designed to be airdrop-ready.

While engine details aren't public yet, it likely uses Thar Roxx's diesel or gasoline options with four-wheel drive, ready for whatever comes its way.