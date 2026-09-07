Defense Ministry clears capital acquisition proposals worth ₹1.10 lakh crore

The DAC cleared several proposals for the Indian Army, including Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicles and High Mobility Vehicles.

The CBRN vehicles will help detect and monitor areas contaminated by CBRN agents. High Mobility Vehicles are intended to enhance operational capabilities in difficult terrains.

Other approvals include Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs), Trawl Tanks, and the Sarvatra Bridge System.