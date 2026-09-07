Defense Ministry clears capital acquisition proposals worth ₹1.10 lakh crore
What's the story
The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved in-principle defense procurement proposals worth approximately ₹1.10 lakh crore for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The proposals were cleared in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 7. Notably, around 98% of these procurements are likely to be sourced from the Indian industry.
Army upgrades
DAC approvals for Indian Army
The DAC cleared several proposals for the Indian Army, including Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicles and High Mobility Vehicles.
The CBRN vehicles will help detect and monitor areas contaminated by CBRN agents. High Mobility Vehicles are intended to enhance operational capabilities in difficult terrains.
Other approvals include Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs), Trawl Tanks, and the Sarvatra Bridge System.
Navy upgrades
Arudhra radars for Indian Navy
The DAC also cleared the procurement of Arudhra Radars for the Indian Navy. These radars will replace existing Air Route Surveillance Radars at several Naval Air Stations.
Additionally, the design and development of Marine Gas Turbines (MGT) for warship propulsion was approved. This move is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign vendors for naval propulsion systems.
Air Force upgrades
Enhancements for IAF aircraft
The DAC also approved several proposals for the Indian Air Force. These include enhancing the capabilities of fighter and transport aircraft, as well as helicopters.
The council cleared the procurement of Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammers (GBMPJ) to jam adversary radars.
It also approved the installation of the Defence Forces Secure Access Card (DEFSAC) System, which will replace paper-based identity cards with smart cards using Radio Frequency Identification technology.