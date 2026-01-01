Defense ministry clears ₹39,000 cr DRDO RPSA for Air Force
India
India is stepping up its defense game with a new fleet of unmanned stealth fighters for the air force.
The Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft (RPSA) program just got the green light from the defense ministry and will be led by DRDO.
It's a big move, worth about ₹39,000 crore, and is set to open major opportunities for Indian industries.
RPSA uses over 80% local parts
The RPSA drones will be made mostly in India, using over 80% local parts and advanced homegrown weapons like upgraded Astra missiles.
The plan is to build six prototypes first, then ramp up to over 60 aircraft for full-scale use within eight years.
Private companies will also get a chance to join in as partners soon.