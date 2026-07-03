Defense Ministry expected to clear ₹1Lcr weapons and tech purchases

India's Army and Navy detail acquisitions

The Army wants 300 more K-9 Vajra howitzers (made in India with help from South Korea), plus 600 HAMMER missiles for Rafale and Tejas jets.

Adani Defence will build Russian-origin Verba missile systems locally.

On the Navy side, they're eyeing pseudo-satellites to boost surveillance at sea and better anti-submarine gear.

Top military leaders will be in on these decisions, but don't expect any news about Scorpene submarines this time around.