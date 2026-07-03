Defense Ministry expected to clear ₹1Lcr weapons and tech purchases
Big upgrades are coming for India's military.
On Friday, the Defense Ministry is expected to greenlight weapon and tech purchases worth over ₹1 lakh crore.
The shopping list includes K-9 Vajra howitzers, HAMMER missiles for fighter jets, Russian Verba air defense systems, anti-tank guided missiles, and some high-tech, fixed-wing pseudo-satellites.
It's also the first big meeting for the new Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Raja Subramani.
India's Army and Navy detail acquisitions
The Army wants 300 more K-9 Vajra howitzers (made in India with help from South Korea), plus 600 HAMMER missiles for Rafale and Tejas jets.
Adani Defence will build Russian-origin Verba missile systems locally.
On the Navy side, they're eyeing pseudo-satellites to boost surveillance at sea and better anti-submarine gear.
Top military leaders will be in on these decisions, but don't expect any news about Scorpene submarines this time around.