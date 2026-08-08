Defense Ministry says India to join 6th generation fighter effort
India is gearing up to join the global push for sixth-generation fighter jets.
The Defense Ministry just told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence it is working closely with international partners (either the U.K.-Italy-Japan group or the France-Germany team) to get India in on these cutting-edge aircraft.
Defence panel seeks AMCA timeline
The Indian Air Force plans to join one of these consortia to level up its air combat game and stay current with new tech.
Meanwhile, India's own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project has developed its design, and discussions for its making are currently underway.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence is now asking for a tentative timeline and progress report, highlighting how important these upgrades are for keeping India's skies secure.