Defense panel clears ₹10,000cr deal for 288 S-400 missile systems

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , has formalized Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the purchase of 288 S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia. The deal is estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore, according to a report by Hindustan Times, which cited sources in the know. The approval includes 120 short-range and 168 long-range missiles and will be executed under the Fast Track Procedure (FTP).

Upcoming deliveries India to receive 2 more S-400 systems this year India is also set to receive two more S-400 systems, which are already contracted, in June and November this year. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is also advocating for the purchase of five more S-400 systems and the Pantsir short-range air defense system from Russia. The Pantsir system is specifically designed to counter armed and kamikaze drones.

Procurement procedure Defence acquisition process in India India's defense acquisition process is a multi-tiered system to ensure strict oversight, starting with a Statement of Case, which outlines operational requirements and justification for procurement. The proposal is then examined by the Defence Procurement Board, chaired by the defence secretary, before being placed before the DAC for AoN. Once approved, commercial negotiations are held with the vendor and financial sanction from the competent authority follows. Final approval is granted by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Major approvals AoN granted for procuring MRFA, combat missiles, satellite system On Thursday, Defence Minister Singh approved AoNs for several proposals worth around ₹3.60 lakh crore. For the IAF, the AoN was granted for procuring Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), Rafale jets, combat missiles and an Air-Ship-Based High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite system. The procurement of MRFA would enhance IAF's air dominance capabilities and long-range strike deterrence, with most aircraft to be manufactured in India.

