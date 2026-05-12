Defense Secretary: private firms may build ballistic missiles in India

Defense exports up 62.66% FY 2025-26

Singh said involving private companies will speed up missile development and encourage sharing of advanced tech.

He also said the government is working toward a new credit scheme to help boost India's defense exports, especially to less developed countries.

With three consortiums (including private ones) now chosen for the AMCA project and defense exports jumping 62.66% in FY 2025-26 over the previous fiscal year, India is clearly betting big on its homegrown industry and aiming for major global impact by 2047.