Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announces multilayered conventional missile force
India just announced it's working on a new multi-layered conventional missile force that covers short-, medium-, and long-range threats.
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared the news at a security summit, saying the goal is to boost self-reliance and avoid putting all our eggs in one basket for defense manufacturing.
He pointed out that countries like the US and China already use this kind of diversified approach.
India advances AMCA, Pralay and hypersonics
Alongside the multi-layered conventional missile force, India's also developing next-generation fighter jets under its AMCA program (HAL might join in later), plus ramping up work on advanced missiles.
DRDO is close to finishing its Pralay missile, and there's big progress on hypersonic technology too: think super-fast glide vehicles and cruise missiles.
All of this shows India's serious about staying prepared and pushing forward in defense innovation.