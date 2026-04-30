Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announces multilayered conventional missile force India Apr 30, 2026

India just announced it's working on a new multi-layered conventional missile force that covers short-, medium-, and long-range threats.

Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared the news at a security summit, saying the goal is to boost self-reliance and avoid putting all our eggs in one basket for defense manufacturing.

He pointed out that countries like the US and China already use this kind of diversified approach.