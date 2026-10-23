Dehradun judge Anjali Benjwal alleges Rapido driver demanded double fare
India
A Dehradun judge, Anjali Benjwal, had a troubling experience with a Rapido driver on October 21, 2026.
After booking a ride from Judges's Colony to Saura Saroli, she said the driver demanded double the app fare and, when she refused, took her down a deserted lane instead.
Police register FIR against Rapido driver
Feeling unsafe, Benjwal quickly reported the incident to her court orderly and to Rapido.
Police registered an FIR for wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. The driver allegedly threatened the guard who tried to intervene.
The case is under investigation and has sparked fresh concerns about women's safety in Dehradun.