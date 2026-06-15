Dehradun on edge after BJP neta killed over water dispute
What's the story
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha functionary was killed in Dehradun's Sahaspur area on Saturday evening. The victim, Vinod Kumar Kashyap (48), was the social media co-incharge of BJP Yuva Morcha's OBC wing in Dehradun district. He died after being attacked with a hammer during a dispute over irrigation water from a public tubewell. The dispute escalated into an attack on his family on Saturday evening, resulting in a highway blockade, arson, bulldozer demolition, and suspension of internet.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the clash site
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Visuals from the area where a clash reportedly broke out between two communities over releasing water into a field in Bairagiwala village, resulting in the death of a BJP member, Vinod Kumar. pic.twitter.com/qFOJmvjFkD— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2026
Escalation
Murder was result of ongoing feud
The dispute started when Kashyap's younger brother Ashok Kumar, a member of a right-wing organization, used water from a public borewell to irrigate his field. The prime accused, Imtiaz's family, whose field was adjacent, objected to the flow of water. The argument soon turned violent, with both sides clashing in the fields and later at Ashok's house. Dehradun SSP Pramendra Dobal confirmed that "Imtiaz and his family members assaulted Ashok and his relative Rajesh."
Aftermath
Vinod's family refused to handover body to police
The murder led to tensions on Sunday, with right-wing groups and locals blocking the national highway connecting Dehradun to Himachal Pradesh. Vinod's family initially refused to let authorities take his body until strict action was assured. In retaliation, a mob set fire to Imtiaz's house. Authorities later demolished another accused Aman Ali's residence.
Official response
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assures strict action
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that no accused in the murder case would be spared. He said an FIR has been filed and police are looking into all legal options for strict action. Police have registered a separate case against around 30 people for retaliatory violence and arson. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to restore peace in the area after this violent incident.