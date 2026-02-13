Dehradun: Property dealer shot dead near police chief's residence
Vikram Sharma, a 45-year-old property dealer from Kashipur, was shot and killed by unknown attackers in Dehradun on Friday morning.
The murder happened just 500 meters from the city's top police officer's home and is the second killing in two days—raising big questions about safety.
Victim had over 50 criminal cases
Sharma had a long criminal record with over 50 cases, including more than 20 for murder, across several states.
He'd called a friend to meet him right before he was attacked.
Police think this could be linked to gang rivalries—possibly from Jharkhand—and have set up citywide checkpoints but haven't made any arrests yet.
Senior officers visited the scene and say they're looking at all possible angles.