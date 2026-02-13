Dehradun: Property dealer shot dead near police chief's residence

Victim had over 50 criminal cases

Sharma had a long criminal record with over 50 cases, including more than 20 for murder, across several states.

He'd called a friend to meet him right before he was attacked.

Police think this could be linked to gang rivalries—possibly from Jharkhand—and have set up citywide checkpoints but haven't made any arrests yet.

Senior officers visited the scene and say they're looking at all possible angles.