Dehradun: Retired colonel's son shot dead in broad daylight
Arjun Sharma, who ran a gas agency and was the son of a retired colonel, was shot and killed by two assailants on a scooter near Dehradun's Tibetan Market on Wednesday morning.
The attack happened just after he finished playing tennis and was heading back to his car—shockingly close to the state police HQ.
Despite being rushed to Doon Hospital, Sharma didn't survive.
Murder may be linked to ongoing family business dispute
Investigators think the murder may be linked to an ongoing family business dispute.
For nearly a year, Sharma's mother had sought protection from the Uttarakhand High Court and had a constable deployed in her security after accusing him of threats.
This killing is Dehradun's second in 10 days, leaving locals worried about safety.
Political parties are now demanding action over the recent spike in violence.