Delayed monsoon and weather push India's vegetable inflation to 4.3%
India
Vegetable prices in India are climbing fast. May saw inflation jump to 4.3%, way up from April's negative numbers.
This surge is outpacing overall food and headline inflation, and experts say it's mostly thanks to unpredictable weather and a delayed monsoon.
With a projected below-normal monsoon, things could get even pricier.
Delhi vegetables rise ₹15-₹60 per kg
Eight out of 17 key veggies, including tomatoes, carrots, and green chilies, are seeing double-digit price hikes.
In Delhi alone, green peas, carrots, and chilies shot up by ₹15 to ₹60 per kg in just a month.
Because of heatwaves and patchy rainfall (down 43.2% as of June 23), some farmers might switch to growing millets instead of vegetables next season, which means higher prices could stick around for a while.