Delayed monsoon and weather push India's vegetable inflation to 4.3%

Delhi vegetables rise ₹15-₹60 per kg

Eight out of 17 key veggies, including tomatoes, carrots, and green chilies, are seeing double-digit price hikes.

In Delhi alone, green peas, carrots, and chilies shot up by ₹15 to ₹60 per kg in just a month.

Because of heatwaves and patchy rainfall (down 43.2% as of June 23), some farmers might switch to growing millets instead of vegetables next season, which means higher prices could stick around for a while.