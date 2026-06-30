Delayed monsoon leaves Mumbai 25% below normal, IMD alerts
India
Mumbai saw 25% less rain than usual this June, with both Santacruz and Colaba missing their typical rainfall marks.
The monsoon showed up nearly two weeks late, which didn't help the situation.
Now, the IMD has put out orange alerts for heavy showers in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar starting July 1, and a red alert for Raigad district for July 2.
City lakes only 7% full
City lakes are only about 7% full, way lower than last year's levels at this time.
The IMD says to expect heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar from July 1 (orange alert: up to 204.4mm of rain in a day).
For Raigad on July 2, there is a red alert for even heavier downpours over that mark.