Delays in new cheetah batch from Botswana: What's the issue?
India's big plan to bring back cheetahs—after they went extinct here in the 1950s—is hitting a few bumps.
Since 2022, 20 cheetahs have made the trip from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.
But the next batch of four from Botswana is on hold for now, thanks to some diplomatic challenges, particularly with South Africa due to political changes.
Project Cheetah is about restoring balance to India's ecosystems
This isn't just about cool cats—Project Cheetah is all about restoring balance to India's ecosystems and boosting biodiversity.
Botswana has agreed to send the cheetahs (date TBD), while Kenya is looking at longer-term teamwork with India.
The project also recently moved two male cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, aiming for healthier populations and better habitat connections across states.
It's a big step for conservation—and shows how international teamwork can help nature bounce back.