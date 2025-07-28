Delays in new cheetah batch from Botswana: What's the issue? India Jul 28, 2025

India's big plan to bring back cheetahs—after they went extinct here in the 1950s—is hitting a few bumps.

Since 2022, 20 cheetahs have made the trip from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

But the next batch of four from Botswana is on hold for now, thanks to some diplomatic challenges, particularly with South Africa due to political changes.