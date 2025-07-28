Next Article
Haridwar stampede tragedy: Survivors recount chaos, UP government announces relief
A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday morning left eight people dead and at least 28 injured.
The chaos broke out after a rumor about an electric spark spread through the crowd around 9am causing panic on a narrow ramp packed with devotees and lined with shops.
'Overwhelming crowd...': Survivors recount ordeal
Survivors described a lack of barricades or police to manage the rush, with some shopkeepers even turning people away as they tried to escape.
Nirmala, who lost her son Arush in the incident, shared how overwhelming the crowd was.
In response, the Uttar Pradesh government announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family.
The tragedy has sparked fresh questions about safety during large pilgrimages.