Next Article
IMD predicts wet, humid week ahead in Delhi
Delhi is in for a wet, sticky week as thunderstorms and steady rain roll in.
IMD says expect highs around 37°C, lows near 29°C, and humidity that'll easily top 75%.
Relief from the July heat is finally on the way.
Expect highs around 37°C, lows near 29°C
If you've been melting lately, good news—rain kicks off July 27 with thunderstorms and keeps things cooler through August 2.
Temperatures will dip to as low as 30°C on rainy days, but get ready for major humidity (think up to 95%).
No severe weather warnings yet, but outdoor plans might get washed out and waterlogging could slow down travel.
So maybe keep your umbrella—and patience—handy!