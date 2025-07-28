IMD predicts wet, humid week ahead in Delhi

Expect highs around 37°C, lows near 29°C

If you've been melting lately, good news—rain kicks off July 27 with thunderstorms and keeps things cooler through August 2.

Temperatures will dip to as low as 30°C on rainy days, but get ready for major humidity (think up to 95%).

No severe weather warnings yet, but outdoor plans might get washed out and waterlogging could slow down travel.

So maybe keep your umbrella—and patience—handy!