No 1 will be unfairly removed from voter list: EC India Jul 28, 2025

The Election Commission has promised that nobody in Bihar will lose their spot on the voter list without a proper check.

This comes after opposition parties accused the EC of trying to cut people out.

The current revision—the first big one since 2003—is focused on adding all eligible voters, removing names of those who've moved or passed away, and fixing duplicate entries.