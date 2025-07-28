No 1 will be unfairly removed from voter list: EC
The Election Commission has promised that nobody in Bihar will lose their spot on the voter list without a proper check.
This comes after opposition parties accused the EC of trying to cut people out.
The current revision—the first big one since 2003—is focused on adding all eligible voters, removing names of those who've moved or passed away, and fixing duplicate entries.
Draft list drops August 1
With assembly elections coming up, making sure every eligible person can vote is a big deal.
The draft list drops August 1, and anyone can raise issues or get added until September 1.
While about 65 lakh names might be removed due to valid reasons like shifting or duplication, the EC insists it's all about keeping things fair and transparent—not leaving anyone out unfairly.