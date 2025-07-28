SC hears petitions against Bihar's voter list update
The Supreme Court is now looking into petitions challenging Bihar's big push to update its voter list.
The Election Commission says it wants to remove names of people who have passed away, moved, or are listed twice—basically a digital spring cleaning before elections.
But opposition parties worry this could unfairly kick real voters off the rolls and possibly tilt things in favor of the ruling BJP.
'This is a citizenship test'
Opposition leaders argue that lots of people might get dropped just because they don't have all their documents handy, calling the process a "citizenship test."
The Election Commission has already flagged huge numbers—22 lakh deceased, 36 lakh relocated or missing, and 7 lakh duplicate voters.
The Supreme Court suggested using Aadhaar or ration cards for checks, but the Election Commission also promised that no one will be deleted without proper review.