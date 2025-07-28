SC hears petitions against Bihar's voter list update

'This is a citizenship test'

Opposition leaders argue that lots of people might get dropped just because they don't have all their documents handy, calling the process a "citizenship test."

The Election Commission has already flagged huge numbers—22 lakh deceased, 36 lakh relocated or missing, and 7 lakh duplicate voters.

The Supreme Court suggested using Aadhaar or ration cards for checks, but the Election Commission also promised that no one will be deleted without proper review.