Delhi: 12-year-old BSF personnel's daughter kidnapped outside school
India
A 12-year-old girl, whose father serves in the Border Security Force, was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday morning while returning from school right outside her residential society in Rohini Sector 28, Delhi.
She disappeared while walking home from school and couldn't be found despite her family's immediate search around the neighborhood.
Police have filed a kidnapping case
Police have filed a kidnapping case and are actively investigating. Teams are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and have officers on the ground looking for any leads.
A senior officer shared that every angle is being checked so we can bring her back safely as soon as possible.
An earlier Rohini case involved a newborn who was recovered within hours.