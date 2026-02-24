Delhi: 15-year-old boy killed over cricket match argument
India
A 15-year-old boy lost his life in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar after a fight over a cricket match turned deadly on Monday evening.
Three juveniles, aged 12, 13, and 17, allegedly attacked him following an argument in a local park.
The boy suffered serious injuries to his neck and head and was declared dead at the hospital.
Juveniles arrested, FIR registered
Police have arrested all three juveniles and registered an FIR; further legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.
The victim's body is being examined to confirm the exact cause of death.
His family—heartbroken and seeking answers—visited the police station demanding justice for their son.