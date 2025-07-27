Delhi: 16-year-old crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver
A 16-year-old, driving his father's car without a license, crashed at high speed into an e-rickshaw in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, on July 25, 2025.
The accident happened around 11:15am when the teen lost control and the car overturned, hitting the e-rickshaw and leaving its driver with critical injuries.
Sadly, despite quick medical help, the e-rickshaw driver didn't survive.
Teen had taken the car without permission
The victim was a 40-year-old man from Najafgarh. The teenager had reportedly taken the car without permission and was driving with his younger sister.
Police have filed charges for rash driving and causing death by negligence, and are also investigating the boy's father for allowing his unlicensed son to drive.
Both vehicles have been seized as part of an ongoing investigation to determine full responsibility.