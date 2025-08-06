Next Article
Delhi: 16-year-old girl missing for over a year rescued
Delhi Police, teaming up with an NGO, rescued a 16-year-old girl who'd been missing from Punjab for over a year and was allegedly forced into prostitution in a Dwarka Mor apartment.
The police acted after getting a tip-off and have filed a case against unknown persons involved.
Girl was lured to Delhi by friend
The girl's friend reportedly lured her to Delhi by promising work, but she ended up trapped in terrible conditions—police found painkillers and contraceptives scattered around her room.
There are also allegations of assault and coercion involving explicit videos.
She's now safe, getting medical help, and the investigation into the trafficking network is ongoing.