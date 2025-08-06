Next Article
Howrah Station: RPF rescues 18 minors from human trafficking racket
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Howrah Station just stopped a major human trafficking attempt.
During their special "Operation AAHT," officers noticed something off and ended up rescuing 18 minors—seven girls and 11 boys—who were being taken to Kanyakumari for child labor.
Both children and the suspect were handed over to police
The rescue happened after RPF officers spotted a man acting suspiciously on Platform 22.
When questioned, he admitted he was planning to take the kids for work.
Both the children and the suspect were handed over to the railway police, who have started legal action under anti-trafficking laws.
Railway officials say they're staying alert to keep vulnerable passengers safe.