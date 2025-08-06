Airports on high alert for 10 days in September-October

What to expect during the security drill

Expect more patrols around terminals and parking lots, tighter ID checks for anyone working or visiting, and extra screening of cargo—even on domestic flights.

CCTV cameras will be running non-stop, and airport staff are being told to jump on anything suspicious right away.

Announcements will remind passengers to keep an eye out and report any unattended bags or odd behavior—so everyone's part of keeping things safe.