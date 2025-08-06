Airports on high alert for 10 days in September-October
Heads up if you're flying soon: all Indian airports are stepping up security from September 22 to October 2, 2025, after a warning about a potential terror threat.
The alert covers everything from big city airports to small helipads and training centers, with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) rolling out strict new rules.
What to expect during the security drill
Expect more patrols around terminals and parking lots, tighter ID checks for anyone working or visiting, and extra screening of cargo—even on domestic flights.
CCTV cameras will be running non-stop, and airport staff are being told to jump on anything suspicious right away.
Announcements will remind passengers to keep an eye out and report any unattended bags or odd behavior—so everyone's part of keeping things safe.
It's not every day you see this level of coordination between airport security, local police, and intelligence agencies.
The goal is simple: make sure everyone can travel safely during this period.
Even if it means a few extra minutes at security, it's all about keeping people protected when the stakes are high.