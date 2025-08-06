Next Article
Uttarakhand flash floods: 4 dead, dozens missing
Massive flash floods hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand after intense rainfall—over double the usual amount.
Homes, hotels, and roads in Dharali village were washed out.
Four people have died and dozens are still missing.
Rescue operations underway
Rescue teams are working around the clock to find survivors, including 10 missing army personnel.
With a new lake formed by floodwaters threatening more damage, authorities are racing to drain it before things get worse.
The region is no stranger to disasters like this—so everyone's on high alert as heavy rain continues.