India to introduce airline-like pilot training for students
India is considering the introduction of the Multi-Crew Pilot License (MPL) to help meet the soaring demand for pilots as more people take to the skies.
The MPL will run alongside the existing Commercial Pilot License (CPL), but focuses on modern training—think 70 hours flying small planes and up to 160 hours in high-tech simulators, so students get real airline experience without weather or scheduling hassles.
More simulators, more opportunities
With over 38 simulators now available across India, training is set to be smoother and safer.
Plus, if you're from an arts or commerce background, good news: there is a proposal that could allow you to qualify for CPL training too, pending approval.
These updates mean more students can chase their pilot dreams—and airlines get a bigger pool of fresh talent.