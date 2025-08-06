RSS's centenary year: Lecture series to begin in August

Lecture series to boost RSS local branches

RSS is inviting Indian leaders, thinkers, and entrepreneurs—but not the embassies of Pakistan, Turkiye, or Bangladesh—reflecting current regional tensions.

Alongside the lectures, RSS aims to boost its local branches to over 100,000 and host around 1,500 Hindu conferences last year.

Bhagwat's talks will focus on building India's future using homegrown strengths instead of colonial ideas—showing how RSS is expanding its influence across social and political life in India.

