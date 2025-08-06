RSS's centenary year: Lecture series to begin in August
The RSS is marking its 100th year with a three-day lecture series led by chief Mohan Bhagwat in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata from August 26-28, 2024.
The events will look back at the group's history and its "Panch Parivartan" (Five Transformations) plan for nation-building.
Lecture series to boost RSS local branches
RSS is inviting Indian leaders, thinkers, and entrepreneurs—but not the embassies of Pakistan, Turkiye, or Bangladesh—reflecting current regional tensions.
Alongside the lectures, RSS aims to boost its local branches to over 100,000 and host around 1,500 Hindu conferences last year.
Bhagwat's talks will focus on building India's future using homegrown strengths instead of colonial ideas—showing how RSS is expanding its influence across social and political life in India.
