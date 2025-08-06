Next Article
'Dharali flash flood similar to 2021 Chamoli incident': Experts
The flash flood that hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi on a Tuesday wasn't triggered by heavy rain, but most likely by a glacier collapse or a sudden glacial lake outburst.
IMD data showed only light rainfall in the area, and satellite images revealed glaciers and glacial lakes above the village—pointing to a disaster similar to the 2021 Chamoli incident.
Glacial lakes, climate change, and risks
Uttarakhand has over a thousand glacial lakes, with several marked as high-risk.
As climate change speeds up glacier melt and more development happens on fragile slopes, these kinds of floods and landslides are becoming more common.
Knowing whether floods are caused by melting glaciers or just rain is key for better warnings and keeping people safe in the Himalayas.