UP minister brings transformer to station after JE's rude reply
After a full day without power in Koriya Udnapur village, UP Minister Suresh Rahi stepped in personally.
When he asked the local junior engineer, Ramesh Mishra, for help with a broken transformer, Mishra reportedly told him to "bring the transformer himself."
So, Rahi actually did just that—delivering it straight to the powerhouse.
Energy minister suspends JE, warns of strict action
The incident didn't go unnoticed. Energy Minister A K Sharma immediately suspended Mishra and called his response unacceptable, saying it points to bigger issues in the department.
Sharma also warned that any future negligence will face strict action and said steps are being taken to fix these service problems for good.