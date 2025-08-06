UP minister brings transformer to station after JE's rude reply India Aug 06, 2025

After a full day without power in Koriya Udnapur village, UP Minister Suresh Rahi stepped in personally.

When he asked the local junior engineer, Ramesh Mishra, for help with a broken transformer, Mishra reportedly told him to "bring the transformer himself."

So, Rahi actually did just that—delivering it straight to the powerhouse.